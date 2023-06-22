Construction of three-unit classroom block for Kolinvai JHS begins  

A sod has been cut to commence the construction of a three-unit classroom block with headmaster’s office, a mini library and a staff common room for the Kolinvai Junior High School (JHS) in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

It is to ensure access to JHS education for students at Kolinvai and neighbouring communities, including Sunimboma, Zikaya, Gbangu, Kukigbini and Taagabini.

The project is being undertaken by a United States-based (US) philanthropist with a seed funding of $19,000 solicited from Davies Project for Peace and other donors from the US and across the globe, and supported by School for Life, an NGO, under its Citizen-Led Action for Educational Accountability and Responsiveness (CLEAR) project.

Mr Amadu Zulyaden, Advocacy and Policy Influencing Specialist at School for Life, speaking during the sod cutting ceremony at Kolinvai, said the CLEAR project discovered the deplorable state of the school and thus sought for support to address the plight of the community.

Mr Zulyaden said, “Some few months ago, School for Life highlighted the plight of Kolinvai JHS and we are fortunate to be a partner on this initiative with Aminatu and all concerned.”

He said the poor educational infrastructure, especially in rural communities, was adversely affecting access to quality education in the country.

He called on the community members, the Munucipal Assembly and other non-governmental organisations and individuals to support the project to ensure that the school had a conducive place to advance their academic activities.

Mr Bugbilla Issifu, Headmaster of Kolinvai JHS, said the deplorable state of the school was affecting enrollment since there was not adequate space to ensure effective teaching and learning.

Mr Issifu emphasised that the students were exposed to the harsh weather conditions, which made it difficult for them to concentrate during lessons.

He said, “We have to close down the school anytime it is threatening to rain. The heat emanating from the dilapidated building during the heat of the day also makes the place uncomfortable to engage in any meaningful learning activity.”

He added that “We have lost count of the number of times we have to kill reptiles in the classrooms before we could continue with our lessons.”

Miss Aminatu Abdulai, Philanthropist, and native of the Kolinvai community, said she solicited funding from the Davies Project for Peace and other donors to facilitate the construction of the school to ensure that the students were given the needed environment to pursue their educational goals and aspirations.

Ms Abdulai said, “The educational infrastructure and environment go a long way to determine the outcome of the students in contributing to nation building and development.”

She said although the project required an amount of $50,000 to complete, she was optimistic that other donors would support the initiative to ensure its early completion.

She said, “I was a student in this very school in 2010 when the school got closed down because of its deprived state, and when I had the opportunity to study abroad, I decided to solicit funding to support the school.”

Mrs Rashida Pognaa Mahama, East Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive, underscored the importance of education and said government was doing everything possible to ensure all children in the municipality had access to quality education.

She admonished parents to prioritise education by enrolling their children, and ensuring they stayed in school to complete their education.