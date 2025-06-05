Construction Works On Somanya-Kpong Road To Resume Soon – Regional Minister

Works on the 11-kilometer Somanya-Kpong Road in the Eastern Region are expected to resume in full scale soon. Works on the road began in 2024 but suddenly came to a halt as a result of lack of funds. The road, which connects key towns of Somanya, Asitey, and Kpong, has seen the pace of progress significantly slow for some time.

The Regional Minister, Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, on Saturday, 31st May 2025, gave the hint of the contractor’s returning to site during her tour of the project site to have first-hand information on the progress of work.

According to her, fruitful discussions with the Ministry of Roads and Highways are ongoing to pave the way for contractors to return to the site. She gave firm assurance that the contractor will soon resume work, bringing long-awaited relief to the affected communities.

Mrs. Awatey expressed concern over the dust pollution and the prolonged delay in completing the project. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to road infrastructure as a priority for driving socio-economic development.

The Minister assured residents, traders, transport operators, and other road users who rely on the route that efforts are far advanced in addressing the setbacks.

The Minister also cautioned against the indiscriminate dumping of refuse into roadside drains, stressing that the gutters are designed to serve as drainage channels, not waste disposal sites. She noted that if such practices persist, they could lead to serious drainage challenges, and therefore urged residents to adopt responsible waste disposal habits to help protect the environment.

In an interview, Mr. Billy Brigham Deku, the Project Manager at Generals Construction Limited, the firm overseeing the rehabilitation, indicated that the delay in progress has largely been due to funding constraints. He nonetheless expressed optimism about ongoing engagements with the government to resolve the setbacks and resume full-scale work on the project.

