Consultative discussion held on fee fixing in Bolgatanga East

The Bolgatanga East District Assembly has held a meeting with its stakeholders on the fixing of fees, fines and effective implementation plans for 2023.

The meeting was attended by business entities, members and various departmental bodies within the area and was in accordance with Ghana’s Local Government Act .2016 (Act 936) on guidelines for payment of fees for the provision of services, facilities and granting of licenses and permits by the Municipal and District Assemblies

Mr David Amoah, the Bolgatanga East District Chief Executive, who spoke to the GNA after the meeting, indicated that the exercise had started early this year to help the assembly and its technical units to make input into the 2023 budget of the assembly.

Mr Amoah said payments of fees and fines by businesses were slow and the Assembly was making efforts to coerce businesses to pay their operational fees.

He said there was a good response and payments were picking up slowly and noted that last year’s payments had been an improvement over the previous years and indicated that the COVID- 19 pandemic also contributed to low payments in 2021.

Mr Amoah expressed optimism that next year would be a more active and busy period to improve the income generation of the District Assembly.

“Giving approvals and permit for operation of businesses in the district used to delay but this time I am urging the technical staff not to delay in facilitating processes of business development in the district, the DCE stressed.

According to him, delays in the acquisition of permits to operate businesses in the area will be a thing of the past and indicated that business advisory centre services would be activated to help business owners to receive capacity-building to improve their incomes.

He also said the Assembly was working tirelessly to release market stalls constructed in the district for business to go into full operation by September.