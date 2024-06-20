Consumer Electronics Market to Grow by 3% to US$1.07 Trillion in 2025

Global consumer electronics spending is poised for a gradual recovery following a challenging period in 2024, which saw a $5 billion downturn, marking the second decline in three years.

Projections indicate a modest growth trajectory in 2025, albeit below pre-pandemic levels.

According to data from Stocklytics.com, the global consumer electronics market is anticipated to grow by 3% next year, reaching a total revenue of $1.07 trillion.

Drivers of Market Recovery

After experiencing robust sales during the pandemic, the consumer electronics sector faced economic headwinds and changing consumer behaviors, leading to subdued demand and slower growth rates post-lockdowns.

Statista Market Insights highlights that the recovery in 2025 will be bolstered by strong performances in smartphone sales and gaming equipment. Smartphone revenues are expected to increase by 3.6%, reaching $504 billion, while gaming equipment sales will also grow by 3.6%, reaching $35.3 billion. Notably, the TV peripheral devices segment is forecasted to lead with a 7.8% growth, amounting to nearly $13 billion in spending on devices like smart TV boxes and streaming sticks.

Segment-Specific Growth

Other segments such as computing, drones, and TV, radio, and multimedia devices will see more modest growth rates of 2.5%, 2.4%, and 1.8%, respectively, reflecting varying consumer preferences and market dynamics.

Long-Term Outlook

Looking ahead, despite the tempered growth rates, total consumer electronics spending is anticipated to increase by nearly $100 billion over the next four years. By 2028, global expenditures on PCs, smartphones, gaming equipment, and multimedia devices are projected to reach $1.17 trillion. Smartphones are expected to remain the largest segment, accounting for 47% of total sales with revenues projected at $560 billion, followed closely by PCs and multimedia devices.

The outlook underscores a measured recovery for the consumer electronics market, highlighting ongoing shifts in consumer demand and economic conditions shaping the industry’s trajectory in the coming years.