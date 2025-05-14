Consumer Groups Push for Utility Tariff Cuts as Cedi Strengthens

Ghanaian consumer advocates are intensifying calls for reduced utility tariffs, arguing that recent economic improvements – including the cedi’s 18% rebound against the dollar and falling inflation – should translate into tangible relief for households and businesses.

Two prominent civil society organizations, CUTS International Accra and the Center for Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy (CEMSME), have petitioned the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to adjust third-quarter tariffs downward. Their demand comes just weeks after a May 1 tariff hike further strained consumers already grappling with high living costs.

In a detailed joint appeal, the groups presented a compelling economic case:

• The cedi’s surge from GH¢15.70 to GH¢12.93 against the dollar

• Inflation’s drop to 21.2% (projected to fall further)

• Government subsidies cushioning rising global gas prices

“These macroeconomic gains must benefit ordinary Ghanaians through reduced production costs and household expenses,” the statement emphasized, noting that lower electricity prices could help sustain inflation’s downward trajectory.

While acknowledging a projected increase in natural gas costs to $4.20/MMBTU, the advocates contend that currency gains and existing subsidies should neutralize this pressure. Their push reflects growing public frustration that economic improvements haven’t translated into cheaper goods or services.

The PURC now faces mounting pressure to convene emergency stakeholder consultations ahead of its next tariff review. With businesses and households alike feeling the pinch, the commission’s response could test government claims about economic recovery reaching the grassroots. Analysts suggest tariff reductions could stimulate economic activity, but warn that long-term utility sector viability must remain part of the equation.

This developing situation highlights the delicate balance regulators must strike between immediate consumer relief and sustainable utility financing – a challenge compounded by Ghana’s history of erratic currency performance. The coming weeks will reveal whether macroeconomic gains can finally trickle down to citizens’ wallets.