Consumers complain about abnormal texture of FanYoyo

Consumers who have recently purchased FanYoyo have taken to social media to complain about the abnormal texture of the product.

But the company has admitted to the anomaly in a statement saying, “the root cause identified on the recent quality issue on FanYogo is due to both a recent change in our starch source and variations in handling.”

Fan Milk PLC said the batches were discovered following consumer complaints received and investigated by the Food Research Institute of the company.

Although the batches are said to be safe for consumption, the company is asking customers who find any of the batch numbers in question on the market to report to the following Fan Milk depot for replacement.

Anointed Steve Enterprise, Kumasi Dapaduk Ventures, Tamale Eve-Asa Company Limited, Kasoa Bubbles Ladies Gh. Limites, Spintex Little Stars Delight, Kwabenya

“We fully acknowledge that these batches do not meet the great product experience we are known for.

Our dedicated team of experts in our laboratories have conducted comprehensive tests on the batches

to investigate the cause of the problem to prevent it from happening again”, the company added in its statement.

Meanwhile, Fan Milk PLC is engaging the regulator, the Food and Drugs Authority, to resolve the matter.

Below is the full statement

FAN MILK PLC ADDRESSES CONSUMER CONCERNS ON FANYOGO

We acknowledge your concerns on the texture of some batches of FanYogo and therefore recalling the following batches with immediate effect:011023022, 011023120, 011223664, 031123385, 031123408, 031123414, 031123429, 031123438, 051123442, 061123453, 141023223, 161123572, 181123530, 181123537, 181123587, 231123590, 231123596, 231123625, 231123890, 251123611, 251123614, 251123616, 251123622, 251123628, 261123633, 261123635, 261123636, 261123638.

Importantly, our expert team has confirmed that the above batches are safe for consumption. In addition, we engaged the Food Research Institute (FRI) to conduct an independent test which also confirmed that despite the variation in texture, the product is still safe to consume.

We kindly request that you return any FanYogo you may have with any of the above batch numbers to the following FanMilk depot listed below or any other depots near you, to replace with fresh FanYogo.

Name Location

ANNOINTED STEVE ENTERPRISE Kumasi

DAPADUK VENTURES Tamale

EVE-ASA COMPANY LIMITED Kasoa

BUBBLES LADIES GH. LIMITED Spintex

LITTLE STARS DELIGHT Kwabenya

We fully acknowledge that these batches do not meet the great product experience we are known for. Our dedicated team of experts in our laboratories have conducted comprehensive tests on the batches to investigate the cause of the problem to prevent it from happening again.

So far, the root cause identified on the recent quality issue on FanYogo is due to both a recent change in our starch source and variations in handling.

We are in touch with our regulator (Food & Drugs Authority) on the issue, and we are working closely with them to resolve this matter.

We are sorry for all the inconvenience this has caused and appreciate your patience in waiting to hear from us.

Thank you for your continued support and loyalty. We are dedicated and committed to restoring the great FanYogo experience you love.