Consumers Drive $150 Billion Shift Toward Eco-Friendly Phones, GSMA Report Reveals

A seismic shift in consumer priorities is reshaping the mobile industry, with 70% of global buyers now willing to pay extra for environmentally friendly smartphones, according to a landmark GSMA report released ahead of MWC25 Barcelona.

The study, surveying 10,000 users across 26 countries, projects the market for refurbished devices, repairs, and circular services will surpass $150 billion by 2027—a stark signal that sustainability is no longer a niche concern but a trillion-dollar economic pivot.

The findings underscore a dramatic reversal from the industry’s traditional “take-make-dispose” model. Slumping sales of new devices—down 23% since 2016 as users hold phones 40% longer—have collided with a surge in demand for refurbished alternatives. In France, one in six phones sold last year was pre-owned, while over half of Indian consumers now consider refurbished options for their next purchase. Globally, 85% of buyers rank sustainability above aesthetics or AI features when choosing devices.

“This isn’t just about ethics—it’s economics,” said Steven Moore, GSMA’s Head of Climate Action. “Repair and reuse models unlock loyalty, revenue, and resilience.” The report reveals 90% of mobile operators already engage in circular practices like refurbishment, but 80% admit they’re barely scratching the surface. Opportunities abound: leasing programs, trade-in incentives, and certified repair networks could tap into 5-10 billion dormant devices worldwide—a $20 billion “urban mine” of copper, gold, and rare earths critical for green tech.

Environmental urgency fuels the shift. Smartphone production emitted 60 million tonnes of CO2 in 2024—equivalent to Romania’s annual footprint—while e-waste’s societal costs hit $78 billion. Refurbishing a phone slashes emissions by up to 90% compared to new manufacturing, a gap operators like Orange and Vodafone are exploiting through buyback schemes and modular designs. Regulatory tailwinds add momentum: EU laws mandating repairable devices take effect this year, with the U.S., Brazil, and India drafting similar policies.

Yet hurdles remain. While tech giants like Samsung and Apple invest in recycled materials, only 17% of global e-waste is formally recycled. Consumer skepticism lingers, with 41% of surveyed users citing quality concerns about refurbished phones—a trust gap operators aim to bridge through warranties and transparency tools.

The stakes extend beyond profit. Africa’s e-waste is projected to double by 2050, while cobalt mining for batteries faces human rights scrutiny. “Circularity isn’t optional—it’s survival,” noted a Nairobi-based tech analyst. “Every reused phone eases pressure on mines and landfills.”

As MWC25 looms, the industry faces a reckoning: adapt to the $150 billion circular economy or risk obsolescence. With 1.2 billion new phones sold annually, the question isn’t whether change will come—but who will lead it.