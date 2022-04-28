Consumers lament over the price of bread

Bread consumers in Tamale in the Northern region are worried about the increment in the price of a loaf bread.

According to them they use to buy the smaller size of breads at GHc3 and it has now bene increased to GHc5 and the big size was GHc6 is now GHc9.

consumers indicated that although the price of bread has is very high, its nutritional benefits and taste too has changed considerably.

Meanwhile, most of the bread retailers also complain of low patronage these days due to the increase in prices.

They stated that the price increment is already kicking most of them out of business and if care is not taken. They are therefore, appealing to government to help save the situation before it gets out of hands.

Hajia Mamau Iddrisu, a Bread Baker in Tamale speaking to the GNA said the bread price has been increased due the price hikes in baking ingredients in the market.

She complained that the prices of flour, Butter, Sugar, Gas etc and even transportation has gone up which has necessitated the new the prices in Tamale.

Madam Joyce Appiah, who is also a Bread baker in Tamale lamented on some of the issues causing the increment of bread prices in the North, according to her, apart from the high cost of baking ingredients, they also have to pay their staffs and pay levies to the Assemblies as well and these are the reasons behind the new prices so we can continue to be in business.