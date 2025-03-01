Consumers Show Strong Demand for Sustainable Phones as Market Shifts Toward Circular Models

A new GSMA report reveals that 70% of global mobile phone users are willing to pay premium prices for environmentally friendly devices, signaling a pivotal shift in consumer priorities as the industry grapples with mounting e-waste and climate pressures.

Titled “Rethinking Mobile Phones: The Business Case for Circularity,” the study surveyed over 10,000 consumers across 26 countries and underscores a growing appetite for sustainable alternatives to traditional “take-make-dispose” models.

The findings arrive ahead of MWC25 Barcelona, the world’s largest connectivity summit organized by the GSMA, where industry leaders are expected to address urgent calls for circular economy strategies. According to the report, evolving consumer attitudes, stricter regulations, and the environmental toll of discarded electronics—over 60 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions from smartphone manufacturing in 2024 alone—are driving demand for durable, repairable, and refurbished devices.

“This isn’t just about saving the planet—it’s a $150 billion opportunity,” said Steven Moore, Head of Climate Action at GSMA, emphasizing that refurbishment, repair, and recycling services could unlock new revenue streams while curbing emissions. The report notes that 90% of surveyed mobile operators already engage in circular practices like device refurbishment or e-waste management, though 80% admit significant untapped potential in scaling initiatives such as leasing programs or trade-in schemes.

Consumer behavior reflects this shift: smartphone sales have slowed as users hold devices for a year longer than a decade ago, with one in six phones sold in France last year being refurbished. In India, over half of consumers say they would consider a refurbished device for their next purchase. Globally, 85% prioritize sustainability over aesthetics or AI features when choosing a phone, and two-thirds report needing repairs for their current or previous device.

Beyond environmental benefits, circular models promise economic gains. The report highlights dormant stockpiles of 5–10 billion unused phones worldwide, containing $20 billion in recoverable metals like gold and copper. Meanwhile, GSMA’s online marketplace for reselling network equipment—used by 40 operators—demonstrates how reuse can cut costs and carbon footprints simultaneously.

Regulatory momentum is accelerating the transition. The European Union will soon enforce eco-design rules mandating repairability and recycling, while the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and India are crafting policies to promote device longevity. Major players like Samsung, Apple, and Fairphone are already redesigning products for easier repair, while operators such as Orange and Deutsche Telekom integrate circular practices into their services.

Yet challenges remain. While refurbished phones generate 80–90% fewer emissions than new ones, the industry still faces logistical hurdles in scaling recycling infrastructure and standardizing repair protocols. Critics also warn that without broader systemic changes, circularity efforts risk being overshadowed by persistent overproduction.

As MWC25 approaches, the GSMA’s report serves as both a roadmap and a rallying cry. With consumers, regulators, and investors aligning around sustainability, the mobile industry’s embrace of circularity may prove critical not only to reducing e-waste but to securing its own future in an increasingly climate-conscious world.