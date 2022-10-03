Consumption of eggs has no age limit – GNEC

The consumption of eggs has no age limit, Madam Comfort Kyerewaa Acheampong, the Coordinator of the Ghana National Egg Campaign (GNEC), has said.

She said eggs were nutritious and anybody could eat two eggs daily without any health complications.

“Research shows dietary cholesterol from eggs do not relatively impact blood cholesterol, rather it increases high density lipoprotein”, Mad. Acheampong stated, saying eggs also contained critical nutrients good for the bones.

“Egg is a healthy diet and eating more eggs may reduce the risk of stroke by 12 per cent,” she said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a training workshop on the importance of egg consumption organised by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) with funding from GNEC for Bono East nutrition officers of the GHS held at Techiman.

The day’s event, which attracted more than 20 officers from the four municipalities and seven districts in the region, equipped and urged them to educate the general public about egg consumption in the course of their duties to help in demystifying misconceptions about the consumption of eggs by the aged.

She advised Ghanaians to eat more eggs and not to allow the increase in the prices of eggs to discourage them, saying the GNEC would continue to partner with the GHS to educate Ghanaians on the essentials of eggs in the body system.

Mad. Leticia Bayor, the Bono East Regional Nutrition Officer, described the training as very significant and commended the GNEC for supporting the GHS to make it a reality.