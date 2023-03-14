Consumption of processed foods accounts for high kidney diseases – Dietitian

Madam Madina Habib, a Dietitian at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH), has revealed that the high consumption of processed and unwholesome foods contributed to the increased rate of kidney-related diseases in Ghana.

She said a study conducted on patients diagnosed with various stages of kidney disease at the hospital and across the country attested to this fact.

Madam Habib made the revelation at a free health screening exercise organised by the CCTH, as part of activities to mark the 2023 World Kidney Day.

She advised the citizenry to reduce the intake of artificial spices to avoid complications, which led to serious health problems.

“Now that we are strong let us eliminate the intake of artificial spices in our diet, take the natural ones to protect us from contracting kidney related diseases,” she advised.

The Dietitian further encouraged the intake of protein foods such as fish, eggs, and beans, among others for muscle strength, to enable people carry out their daily activities with ease.

Madam Eunice DeGraft-Eshun, the Nurse in -charge of the dialysis Unit at the hospital, explained that the kidney was a vital organ in the human body that needed routine checkup for early detection of any ailment and treatment.

She said the hospital recorded three to four kidney cases every week, describing the situation as ‘alarming’ which needed education and sensitisation for prompt attention to reduce the menace.

Additionally, she disclosed that the free screening was to detect and diagnose patients at the early stage for effective management, and to also prevent them from reaching the advanced stage of starting dialysis, which may put pressure on their little resources.

More than 100 residents benefitted from the free screening for their blood pressure and blood sugar levels, urine protein, body Mass Index (BMI), as well as education on healthy lifestyles, including good eating habits, and regular exercising.

Persons with detected complications were referred to the hospital for further investigations.

Aunty Akua Mansa, a beneficiary after the screening, said she heard about the dangers related to kidney diseases on radio and quickly took advantage of the exercise to safeguard her health.

She appealed to the Government to implement measures to help reduce the cost of kidney tests, to encourage more people to do routine checkups for early prevention of the disease.