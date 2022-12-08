Container terminal, dry dock commissioned at Takoradi Harbour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday commissioned a new state-of-the-art Dry Bulk Terminal and the Atlantic Terminal Services (ATS) Multipurpose Container Terminal at the Takoradi Harbour in the Western Region.

He also commissioned the Prime Meridian Dock (PMD) Company’s Floating Dry-dock at the Port and cut the sod for work to commence on the construction of a US$98 million modern oil and gas services terminal, as part of the strategic development of the Port of Takoradi.

Estimated at US$137 million, the Floating Dry-Dock and Ship Maintenance facility, which is being introduced in partnership with a Ghanaian company, PMD, would service the emerging Petroleum Hub, accommodate oil and gas service providers, fabrication companies, exploration companies and their suppliers for supply base activities.

The initiative is meant to carry out maintenance works on vessels which, otherwise, would have had to call at Las Palmas, Carina, and other ship repair facilities in other countries for maintenance works.

At a short ceremony, President Akufo-Addo pointed out that the projects would enhance cargo handling capacity, maintenance and repairs of ships, and meet the demands of the rigours of the oil and gas service sector within the Takoradi Port enclave.

He said the Dry Bulk Termina, completed at a total cost of US$85.0 million, had been equipped with modern ship loaders and eco-hoppers for the safety of both workers and members of the Port community.

The President indicated that the new ATS Container Terminal facility, part of the multi-Purpose Terminal, would cater for both export and import containers and conventional cargoes.

The facility is expected to be functional by February 2023.

President Akufo-Addo commended the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority for its partnership with the private sector to roll out of the projects.

“The Ghanaian people and I are hopeful that the Oil Service Terminal and the Floating Dry-Dock Projects, for which I am cutting the sod, will be completed on schedule to avoid cost overruns,” he said.

The President stated his government had worked hard to modernise the Takoradi Port and diversify its reliance on the export of raw materials like manganese and bauxite, which has never yielded high value returns to the country.

“As part of strategies to promote value-added products and sustainable mining, the Government has put a 5-million-ton limit on the quantity of manganese to be mined for export.

“We also intend placing an annual volume limit on the export of raw bauxite, as part of the Integrated Aluminum Development Project,” he said.