Content Creator ‘efobanks’ shakes Doha Qatar

A Qatar-based Ghanaian entertainer and skit maker (Content creator), Stanley Komla Heh known with the stage name efobanks, has been lauded for being the first to bring a Ghanaian artist Lasmid and Zion Felix, biggest celebrity life style blogger, to the BLACK STAR CELEBRATION DAY.

Efobanks, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Event Qatar brought these two personalities to the event which attracted massive turnup.

In his current Tweet, he expressed gratitude toward the Bin Abdul Groups Travel and Tour for the great support and for securing Visas and other related documents for the two entertainment personalities.

He also thanked the CEO of Botanical Trading and Hospitality Services, Freddy Kweku Micah for supporting financial throughout the event. BLACK STAR CELEBRITION DAY was a success as many youth from Ghana were present and enjoyed the event to the fullest.

efobanks

efobanks is a content creator who has won several awards including the Best Content Creator of the Year 2021.

He is a young vibrant Ghanaian Content Creator/Musician based in Qatar working as an Occupational Health and Safety Engineer.

He was born 4th July 1989 at Leklebi Duga is the Volta region of Ghana.

He went to Odogonoo Senior High School and later furthered-his education in the UK to study Occupational Health and Safety.

Alongside his work and studies, he also showed much interest in achieving his dreams as an entertainer.

Aside being an Occupational Health and Safety Engineer, efobanks have much knowledge about film making and music.

He has a lot of contents all over social media and few of his music streaming on YouTube and audio Mack.