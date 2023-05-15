Contest has re-positioned party for power in 2024 – James Agalga

Mr James Agalga, the Parliamentary Candidate-elect for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Builsa North Constituency of the Upper East Region, says the contest among aspirants in the just ended primaries has reactivated and repositioned the Party for power in 2024.

He, therefore, urged Party delegates and supporters to close their ranks and focus on the elections in 2024, as there was no individual winner or loser in the just ended primaries.

“The winner in this contest is the National Democratic Congress. As for the primaries, it is nothing but a spring board to success for the Party in the upcoming elections,” he said.

Mr Agalga, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, who was re-elected as the Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC in the 2024 general elections, said this in his victory address to delegates and supporters of the Party.

“The fact that there was competition here, I can say we have been able to reactivate the Party and positioned it in the manner that makes us prepared and ready to retain the seat and also deliver victory for Former President Mahama in the 2024 elections.”

Mr Agalga, who is the incumbent MP for the area and the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Select Committee of Parliament, polled 547 votes to beat Mr Simon Awog-Badek and Professor Godwin Awabil who polled 165 and nine votes respectively.