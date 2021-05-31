Twenty (20) young beautiful souls will take the first step in realizing their dreams of becoming top models in the near future as the maiden edition of Miss Kidi Ghana kicks off.

The six-week educational beauty pageant would see these beautiful kids aged between 5-12 engage in a series of competitions including talent shows, a walk down the runway, task presentation, among others.

With the finals billed for July 10, one of these kids would be crowned Miss Kidi Ghana and would win amazing prizes including an all-expenses paid trip abroad, cash prizes, among other amazing prizes.

Mabel Acheampong, Coordinator of the pageantry, in her address of the unveiling of the contestants, was elated with the kick start of the pageantry and believes it would give the kids a good foundation for achieving their top model ambitions.

“We want to use this platform to give these kids the opportunity to showcase their talent and also train them so as to give them a good modeling foundation.

“So as we unveil these 20 contestants, we urge you to sit back and relax as you enjoy the amazing talent of our contestants and I promise you, it would be one of the biggest shows in Ghana,’’ she said.

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Executive Director of ASKOF Productions (organizers of the pageantry), said they have lined up some top modeling professionals who would give the best of training to these young girls.

“These kids are the future of pageantry in the country, so we deem it a great milestone to be able to kick start a program like this which is the first of its kind in Ghana.

“I believe in their abilities to become top-notch models in the future and I am delighted to kick start their future of realizing their dreams,” she noted.

The weekly episode of Miss Kidi Ghana would air on Joy Prime every Sunday at 4:30pm as contestants showcase their talent.