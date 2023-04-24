Continue to promote peace in Ghana – Christians and Muslims urged

Mr. Eric Bonsu Agyabeng, Chairperson of the Tema North District Committee on Ecumenical and Social Relations (DESR), Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has urged Christians and Muslims in Ghana to continue fostering peace.

Mr. Agyabeng provided the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency following a visit by members of the DESR to three mosques in the district and presentation of cartons of Salem branded bottle water in support of the Eid celebration.

Community Nine Mosque, Community Seven Mosque, and Bethlehem Mosque were among the mosques visited.

He stated that the Church believed that Christians must coexist peacefully with their neighbours and demonstrate Christ-like attitudes and behaviour to bring souls to Christ.

He stated that the visit was part of the PCG’s Ecumenical and Social Relations mandate of fostering peaceful coexistence among community members.

He congratulated Muslims on completing the 30-day Ramadan fast and wished them well in the Eid celebrations.

Mr. Agyabeng stated that the Imams of the various mosques welcomed them with open arms and discussed how they could work together to combat the activities of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, queer, and intersex people and their connected groups.