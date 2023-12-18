Continuous innovation has been crucial for Huawei’s survival – Edison Xie

The President of the International Media Affairs Department at Huawei, Edison Xie, says continuous innovation in digital transformation has been crucial for the survival of the Chinese tech giant in the global competitive market.

According to him, about half of the staff of the Chinese tech company have been dedicated to research and development and are always exploring new ways of making lives comfortable for people through the application of technology.

He observed that the long-term focus of Huawei is to provide technological solutions to reach out to more than 3 billion people in over 170 countries across the globe.

“It is continuous innovation that has been crucial for our survival, and it will continue to be our focus for the long term. Last year, we invested 25 percent of our total revenue of 92 billion U.S. dollars into research and development.

As a result of that investment, we have one of the world’s largest patent portfolios,” said Xie to a journalist at the World Media Summit in China recently.

“The world is now going digital more rapidly than ever before, and Huawei is leading that digital transformation in multiple industries, including ports, mines, and manufacturing, through the integrated end-to-end solutions we provide for industry,” he added.

The President of International Media Affairs at Huawei disclosed that the Chinese tech giant is introducing new technologies to its global consumers, including autonomous driving, 5.5G, the next evolution of 5G, and Huawei’s AI solutions for industry.

These new technologies are being applied in several countries around the world, including Saudi Arabia, where the tech giant launched the Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region in September, providing innovative, reliable, secure, and sustainable cloud services to different sectors including finance, government, and manufacturing.

In South Africa, Huawei and its local partners launched a 5G-connected coal mine operation in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

The collaboration sees Huawei and her local partner provide an advanced 5G solution to reduce the occurrence of accidents and monitor the movement trajectory and status of trucks in real time to shorten downtime.

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart phones.

The Chinese tech giant currently employs over 207,000 employees and operates in over 170 countries and regions, helping to provide technological solutions to people in various sectors.

Huawei understands the importance of research and innovation and how openness is critical.

To this end, it is working with academia and industry to explore the frontiers of science and technology, push forward, create value for industry and society as a whole, and build a better intelligent world.

The company’s annual revenue grew to around 92 billion U.S. dollars, with about 23 billion USD re-invested in research and development.