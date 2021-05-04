Kappa K Construction Limited, working on a concrete drainage system on the major street of Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, has apologised to motorists, drivers and residents for the delay in the project, which is almost complete.



Mr Kingsley Friar, the Managing Director, admitted that though the work had delayed on the drainage system at the frontage of the Sunyani High Court, the unusually heavy vehicular traffic, had contributed to the problem.

He apologised when Madam Justina Owusu Banahane, the Bono Regional Minister inspected work on the project, which was about 99 percent complete.

Mr Friar explained that the main distribution lines of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) were buried on the site, and it took some time for the GWCL to relocate those pipelines, contributing to the delay.

Madam Owusu-Banahene told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) her visit followed a directive she gave to the contractor and expressed satisfaction at the progress of work so far.

She however impressed on the contractor to complete some minor works and finish the project as soon as possible and hand it over before leaving the site.

Madam Owusu-Banahene indicated the Bono Regional Coordinating Council’s (RCC) readiness and commitment to ensure contracts were awarded to local firms, so as to boost the local economy, and urged contractors to do excellent work and guard against shoddy works.

The Ministry of Works and Housing awarded the contract costing about GHC190,000.00 in March, 2019, and was expected to be completed in November same year.

But the delays attracted displeasure of motorists, drivers, residents and road users causing public uproar in the capital.