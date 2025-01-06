Contractor Euroget De-Invest S.A. Condemns Premature Commissioning of Ashanti Regional Hospital by Akufo-Addo

Euroget De-Invest S.A., the Egyptian company contracted to construct the 250-bed Ashanti Regional Hospital in Sewua, has issued a strong condemnation of the recent commissioning of the facility by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, calling the move premature and illegal.

In a statement released shortly after the ceremony, Euroget claimed that the commissioning violated the terms of their contract, as full payment for the project had not yet been made. The company asserted that it still retains possession of the site and that they had not granted permission for the commissioning event to take place.

“As the contractor, we retain possession of the site until the project is handed over correctly and legally,” the statement read. “We categorically did not grant permission to any party to enter the site for commissioning purposes.”

Euroget also emphasized that the hospital remains unfinished, with certain elements of the facility yet to be completed. The company criticized President Akufo-Addo for what they described as an “illegality” in commissioning the hospital before all contractual obligations were fulfilled. Euroget called for a thorough investigation by the relevant authorities into what they termed an unlawful action by the president.

The commissioning, which occurred just days before President Akufo-Addo’s term in office is set to conclude, has added a layer of controversy to the hospital’s opening. While the government views the completion of the facility as a major achievement, Euroget’s objections raise serious questions about the hospital’s readiness and the legitimacy of the commissioning process.

As the situation develops, it is expected that further clarifications will be sought from both the government and the contractor to resolve the dispute and ensure the smooth handover of the facility. The outcome of this dispute could have broader implications for the future handling of government contracts and infrastructure projects.

Euroget De-Invest’s full statement below:

