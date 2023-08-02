Contractor Threatens Legal Action Against Ho MCE

Renowned contractor, Mr. David Avorgbedor, popularly known as SABU, has expressed frustration over outstanding payments owed to him by the MCE of Ho Municipal Assembly, Hon. Divine Richard Bosson.

Speaking to a DFS News live reporter, Mr. Avorgbedor, CEO of SABU-DAV company limited, alleged that the MCE duped him of GHC 90,000.00 in 2021. He claimed that the MCE had approached him for financial assistance to support his political ambitions, but despite his efforts, the money was never returned.

Mr. David Avorgbedor threatened to expose influential figures within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) if the MCE does not refund the money. He urged the regional minister to intervene and ensure the MCE repays the debt.

The contractor further threatened to hold a one-man demonstration with his family on the streets of Ho Municipal Assembly if the GHC 90,000.00 is not paid within one week from the release of the news.

When contacted, Hon. Divine Richard Bosson confirmed owing the contractor cum NPP financier. He admitted receiving GHC 20,000.00 out of the total GHC 90,000.00 but cited financial constraints for not making the full payment. The contractor, however, claimed he hasn’t received any receipt for the partial payment.

As the situation unfolds, the MCE assured that he is making efforts to refund the money, but tensions remain high, with SABU questioning the MCE’s financial priorities.