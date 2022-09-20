Contractor to be arrested over alleged $50,000 fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of Prince John Baidoo, a road contractor, for failing to appear before it.

Baidoo, is alleged to have collected $50,000 and GHC10,000 from one Abdulai Isaaka Pangsur, Managing Director of Cadmus Mining, under the pretext of providing him with a 10km mining concession at Anyinabrim, near Sefwi Wiawso but failed.

The court, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, issued a bench warrant because Baidoo had absented himself from court many times.

When the matter was called on October 19, last year, Baidoo’s lawyer informed the court that his client was unwell and the lawyers produced medical proof of Baidoo’s illness.

The matter has since been adjourned several times with the accused and his lawyer always absent from court.

Prosecution Assistant, Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu, indicated that Baidoo’s sureties were evading the service of forfeiture, which would compel them to produce Baidoo in court.

The court then issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Baidoo and adjourned the matter to May 13.

Baidoo is facing a charge of defrauding by false pretenses.

The court was told that the accused resided at Weija, Accra.

The Prosecution said one Asiamah introduced the accused person to the complainant, Mr. Pangasur.

According to the Prosecutor, Baidoo introduced himself as the Chief Executive Officer of Divine Timing Limited and he also presented maps for mining concession in the name of Divine Timing Limited.

The Prosecution said the complainant signed an agreement with Baidoo so he could release the 10km mining concession.

The court was told that the accused then demanded $200,000 but the complainant parted with $50,000 and GHC10,000.

The Prosecution said Baidoo made arrangements for the complainant’s geologist to visit the concession.

On reaching the concession, the geologist was not allowed to enter the site and one Mr Mintah, a caretaker informed the geologist that the real owner was one Mr. Nkansah.

The Prosecution said Mr Mintah informed the geologist that Mr Nkansah was not aware that someone was going to work on his concession.

According to prosecution, Mr Mintah said Mr Nkansah owned Divine Timing Consult concession and he had not authorized Baidoo to do any transaction on his behalf.

The Prosecution said Baidoo was arrested and during interrogation, he admitted collecting $50,000 and GHC10,000 from the complainant.