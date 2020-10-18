Madam Sylvia Ofori -Antwi,Managing Director of Misisupi Construction Company Limited has cautioned building and road contractors against misusing mobilization funds paid to them by the government for commencement of projects.

She said the refusal of the government to offer mobilization funds was as a result of such behavior by some contractors. Madam Ofori-Antwi expressed these sentiments when she handed over a newly constructed three-classroom block, a store, and teachers’ common room, financed by Ghana Education Trust Fund

(GTEFUND).

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, Agona East District Chief Executive (DCE) received the keys from Madam Ofori-Antwi and handed it over to Agona East District Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES).

The MD of Misisupi Construction Company bemoaned the practice and said this attitude had deterred project consultants from advising the government in that area of work as it was prudent to allow contractors who have won contracts to move to the site to begin works and raise certificates of completion before payment was made to them.

In a related development, the keys to a six-unit classroom block for Agona DuakwaMethodist Basic School built by Mbil and Son Construction Company was handed over to Mr. Armah-Frempong.

It was also financed by GET FUND and completed within a year.

The DCE commended the contractors for the excellent work done adding that shoddy works will never be endorsed by the Assembly.

Mr Armah-Frempong praised Professor KwesiYankah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education for the provision of infrastructure for Agona East District.

He said more than 30 educational structures had been provided to both Agona East and Agona West to improve quality teaching and learning in the two districts.

Mr Armah-Frempong said, for instance, the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results in 2016 was only 22 percent but through hard work and provision of educational structures the district scored 44 percent in 2017.

He said the percentage jumped to 60 percent in 2019 and was hopeful that Agona East would chalk 100 percent in 2020.