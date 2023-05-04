Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Minister, has called on journalists in the Bono Region to not only identify and report problems but also actively participate in solving them.

Her statement, made on Global Press Freedom Day, highlights thef media’s responsibility to their communities to find solutions to issuesy affecting them.

The Minister believes that this call to action will renew a sense of responsibility among journalists in Ghana, encouraging them to contribute to positive change.

The media plays a key role in shaping public opinion and influencing political decisions, making it essential for journalists to take an active role in problem-solving.

While traditionally expected to be objective observers, journalists are being urged to shift towards being active participants in finding solutions to problems.

This change in mindset is essential in contributing to the development of the Bono region and Ghana as a whole.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene considers this a positive development, with journalists working towards a more helpful and solution-focused approach to their reporting. Collaborating with oandft stakeholders, journalists can play a significant role in solving issues andf improving their communities.

In conclusion, the Bono Minister’s call to action for journalists in the Bono Region is an opportunity for practitioners to make a difference in their communities. By actively participating in problem-solving and adopting a more proactive approach to their profession, journalists can contribute to the positive development of Ghana.