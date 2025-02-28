Controversial Picks for Ayawaso East Leadership Spark Outcry Over Vetting Process

The Greater Accra Regional Vetting Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) faces mounting backlash after endorsing two contentious candidates for the Municipal Chief Executive (MMDCE) position in Ayawaso East, igniting fierce debates over transparency and ethical standards in the selection process.

At the center of the storm is Ismail Horoya Ali, whose 2016 arrest and subsequent one-year prison sentence for involvement in a cocaine trafficking operation, as reported by outlets including Modern Ghana News and Daily Guide, has resurfaced. Despite his criminal record, Ali secured a spot on the shortlist, prompting critics to question the committee’s due diligence. “Selecting a convicted felon for a leadership role undermines public trust,” argued a local opposition leader, who requested anonymity.

A second candidate, who joined the NDC in 2020, faces allegations of fraud and visa racketeering. Sources claim he colluded with the Ayawaso East constituency chairman to misuse party letterheads, facilitating unauthorized visa processes for associates, including a recent U.S. trip for the constituency’s woman organizer. Though unnamed in official documents, his alleged misconduct has fueled accusations of systemic corruption within the vetting framework.

Protests erupted after the committee excluded several candidates with unblemished service records from the final shortlist, despite their success in earlier vetting rounds. Demonstrators accused the panel of prioritizing favoritism over merit, with one resident stating, “We need leaders with integrity, not shadows of scandal.”

The controversy deepened with claims that Madam Valery Sawyer, linked to the Office of the President, intervened to sway the process in favor of the constituency chairman’s preferred candidate. These allegations, though unconfirmed, have intensified scrutiny of backroom dealings.

Political analysts warn the fallout could tarnish the NDC’s credibility in a key electoral stronghold. “This isn’t just about Ayawaso East—it’s a litmus test for the party’s commitment to ethical governance,” noted Accra-based political commentator Kwame Asare.

The vetting committee has yet to address the criticisms publicly, leaving residents and party members in limbo. With calls for a process overhaul growing louder, the NDC risks alienating its base ahead of crucial local elections.

As tensions simmer, Ayawaso East awaits clarity: Will its next leader champion development, or will these selections deepen existing divides?