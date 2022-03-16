Controversies Over Cape Coast Stadium Closure

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium, previously slated for the Ghana-Nigeria World Cup qualifier, has been closed to the public, including journalists.

This followed controversies surrounding the state of the pitch after the stadium was used to host the country’s 65th Independence Day Celebration, where hundreds of contingents mounted a parade before thousands of spectators and dignitaries.

The decision to subject the stadium to such pressure weeks ahead of the crucial match had brought the National Sports Authority (NSA) under a barrage of criticisms amid fears that Ghana could lose the golden opportunity of hosting the Super Eagles to a neutral ground.

Already, the Nigerian Football Association has petitioned the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the bad state of the pitch.

Attempts by the GNA on Wednesday to catch a glimpse of the current state of the pitch and to monitor the progress of work so far, however, proved futile as the stadium had been put under lock and key.

Stadium authorities were tight-lipped on matters concerning the state of the stadium, saying all communications had been centralised.