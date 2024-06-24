Controversy Erupts Over Church Service at Borteyman Sports Complex

The $145 million Borteyman Sports Complex, which recently hosted the 2023 African Games, has sparked outrage after a church service was held inside its premises without authorization.

The incident, captured in a viral video on social media, has raised concerns about the facility’s upkeep and proper usage.

The unauthorized service was conducted by Christ Embassy-Legon Central, prompting backlash from both the University of Ghana Students Representative Council (SRC) and NSA officials. The SRC had initially sought permission for a student field trip to the complex, not a religious gathering.

This controversy has intensified calls for stricter oversight to ensure the Borteyman Sports Complex maintains its intended status as a premier sports facility. Measures are expected from the National Sports Authority (NSA) to prevent future unauthorized events and to uphold the facility’s integrity.

The incident, occurring on June 1, 2024, has prompted apologies and renewed commitments to uphold the complex’s role in sports and community activities.