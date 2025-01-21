Controversy Over President Mahama’s Use of Private Jet Reignites

The ongoing controversy surrounding President John Mahama’s decision to use his brother Ibrahim Mahama’s private jet instead of a state-owned aircraft has resurfaced.

In a renewed attempt to clarify the situation, the President’s Acting Spokesperson, Kwakye Ofosu, addressed the public outcry on Asempa FM’s Monito show, stating that the matter has been blown out of proportion.

Kwakye reminded listeners that this was not the first time the president had used his brother’s jet, pointing out that Mahama had done so during his time in opposition without any objections. He emphasized that the decision to use the private jet was based on safety, security, and cost considerations, especially when compared to the state-owned plane, which is currently undergoing inspection.

To further explain, Kwakye likened the situation to a minister using their spouse’s car when their official vehicle is unavailable. He stressed that it was a practical solution, with no reason for the matter to remain a state issue.

However, despite Kwakye’s efforts to explain, critics continue to question the financial prudence of using a private jet for official purposes, fueling the ongoing controversy.