Cookbook Offers Global Pescatarian Menus for Stress-Free Entertaining

Hosts looking to refresh their party menus this year may find a solution in Carrie Shapley’s new release, Party On! 10 Pescatarian Finger Food Feasts from Around the World.

Published by Warren Publishing, the book blends cookbook and party-planning guide, targeting home entertainers eager to ditch repetitive snack spreads and embrace globally inspired, seafood-centric dishes.

Shapley, a Massachusetts-based host and former Midwestern farm girl, designed the book to simplify event planning while introducing what she calls an “edible world tour.” Organized by country, each of the 10 chapters features a curated menu of finger foods from nations like Brazil, Ethiopia, India, and Ukraine. Recipes are grouped to create cohesive buffets, with standout dishes including French Beurre Blanc Deviled Eggs, Indian Curried Shrimp, and Mini Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizzas. Shapley emphasizes that every menu is nutritionally balanced and scaled for gatherings of 12 to 30 guests, accompanied by prep timelines to streamline cooking.

“Hosting stress usually boils down to three things: portion sizes, menu cohesion, and timing,” Shapley said. “This book tackles all of them.” Her approach reflects a growing trend toward intentional entertaining, where hosts prioritize diverse flavors and dietary inclusivity—pescatarian options cater to both seafood lovers and those avoiding meat.

The book’s practical framework could resonate in an era of Pinterest-perfect expectations, offering structure without sacrificing creativity. While international flavors anchor the recipes, Shapley’s Midwest roots peek through in her focus on communal dining and accessible ingredients.

Party On! (178 pages, available in hardcover and paperback) is now sold online via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent retailers. For Shapley, the project is a fusion of her artistic training and culinary passion—and an invitation for others to “stress less and impress more,” one global bite at a time.

Behind the Book: Shapley, a classically trained artist, likens her kitchen to a studio, blending visual creativity with her farm-grown appreciation for hearty, shared meals. Her transition from dinner party host to author highlights a niche for practical, theme-driven cookbooks in a crowded market.

ISBN-13 (Hardcover): 978-1963569926 | ISBN-13 (Paperback): 978-1963569933