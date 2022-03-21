Cool and Convenient life assistant features on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 – Moon Phase Collection II

Smartwatches are seen as an extension of smartphones nowadays. Smartwatches let you answer calls, get important notifications, and check health data just by raising your wrist when you are busy exploring or working.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II has a ton of intelligent life assistant features with a fashionable yet classic design, up to 14 days of battery life, all-day health management, and scientific workouts. It can connect with all Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices.

Never miss an important call or message

When working out, you don’t always have your smartphone on you. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 comes in handy when your phone is not with you. The watch supports Bluetooth calls and saves you from missing important calls and messages. In addition, it can store the contact information of your family, friends, and colleagues for easy access. You can also reject calls or reply to SMS messages from the watch conveniently.

Features that make life easier

For travellers, HUAWEI WATCH GT3 has Offline Map Navigation. Features like Water Drink Reminder, Focus To-Do, and TickTick will remind you about things you would not want to miss.

There is much you can do from the bigger smartwatch display

Young people these days have increasingly diverse lifestyles and understandably, what they expect from a smartwatch is also ballooning. Huawei knows this and has added innovative features that young people want to the new smartwatch. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 supports music playback, remote shutter, and reminders. If you have this watch, you wouldn’t have to pull out your phone to check the weather, set the alarm, or use the stopwatch or timer. Instead, you can do all these with a few taps on your watch.

Up to 14 days battery life

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm supports 14-day battery life with typical usage, while HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm offers a 7-day long battery life. The extended battery enables users to wear the watch throughout the day and use it continuously, even during sleep.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II is a step forward for health and fitness smartwatches. The watch brings you the new Moon Phase Collection II life assistant features and a fashionable design. Having a battery life of up to 14 days and the software and hardware upgrades make it an efficient all-day health management device, as well. The TruSeen 5.0+ technology used in the watch is capable of real-time accurate monitoring of heart rate and SpO2 levels.