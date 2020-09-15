The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the necessity for global cooperation, said United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande on Monday.

The pandemic “is a reminder of our connections as humanity. No country is safe until all others are safe,” he said in a video-link interview with Xinhua.

The president stressed that for now, what’s important in the development of vaccines and other therapeutics is to guarantee access for anyone in need.

Despite enormous difficulty, the UN has functioned as normal during the pandemic, as “countries have been able to still come together, to narrow differences to such a degree that they were able to pass many resolutions of importance to the world,” said Muhammad-Bande.

“We have to work properly and insist on what is right and continue to push all countries to come close to the meeting to avoid stalemate,” said the UNGA president.

He said that although the pandemic has brought tremendous damage to the world, UN multilateralism mechanisms have not changed as “we must listen and work harder to reduce our differences.”