Cooperation with EU in the Indo-Pacific is important – Biden

US President Joe Biden underscored the importance of close US-EU cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in a telephone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.

Biden reaffirmed his support for the European Union, which he called “a fundamental partner for the United States,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden welcomed renewed cooperation with the EU on Covid-19 as well as welcoming steps being taken to address the climate crisis.

Biden and Von der Leyen also discussed the work of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council to ensure rules governing global trade and critical and emerging technologies are rooted in democratic values and market principles and address shared supply chain concerns.

The US president emphasized the importance of enabling cross-border data flows and levelling the playing field in the international tax system.

The call came amid tension between European capitals and Washington after the United States recently negotiated a new security pact for the Indo-Pacific region with Britain and Australia behind the back of the EU.

In particular, the French government was furious because the new AUKUS alliance, as it is called, caused a 56-billion-euro (66 billion dollars) submarine contract between Australia and France to be scrapped.

On Tuesday, EU heads of state and government were due to discuss the fallout from this US foreign policy move as they convene a two-day summit in Slovenia.

EU Council President Charles Michel has launched a strategic discussion on the role of the EU on the international stage.