Coordinated tax raids target ‘Ndrangheta in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria

Police and prosecutors in Germany, Italy and Bulgaria launched a coordinated raid on the ‘Ndrangheta criminal organization, searching 46 premises simultaneously on Wednesday.

The suspects in the raids in the three countries are alleged to be members of a criminal association and to have withheld taxes to the amount of millions of euros, police in the German city of Ingolstadt said.

They declined to say how many suspects were targeted in the raids.

Germany’s Bild newspaper reported that the raids in Germany were focused on the Ingolstadt area in the south of the country. Police conducting the raids were heavily armed, the mass circulation daily said.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Munich is leading the operation.

The ‘Ndrangheta, based in Calabria in southern Italy, is seen as one of the largest and most powerful crime syndicates in Europe.