Coordination meeting on the implementation of PASTA-CO project held in Lagos

The Directorate of Transport of the ECOWAS Commission will be holding a coordination meeting with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Banjul Accord Group for Aviation Safety Oversight Organization (BAGASOO) on the implementation of the Support Program for Air Transport Development in West and Central Africa (PASTA-CO) Project in Lagos, Nigeria from May 7th to 9th, 2024.

This Coordination Meeting is bringing together the beneficiaries of the African Development Fund (ADF) Grant, namely ECOWAS, ICAO and BAGASOO, to examine ways and means of accelerating the implementation of the PASTA-CO Project by satisfying the conditions of the ADF Grant.

The three-day meeting will also be reviewing the status of implementation of project activities and update of the PASTA-CO Action Plan and update the technical agreements of 2019 and identify the constraints and difficulties encountered and propose corrective measures to be taken by the stakeholders: ECOWAS Commission, BAGASOO and ICAO, among others.

There will also be discussions on outstanding of the 2019-2020-2021 Audit and deliberations on way forward to facilitate the next audit exercises.

ECOWAS is committed to deepen regional economic integration by promoting intra-connectivity through air transport development in the Region.