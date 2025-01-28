COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah Hands Over as EOCO Executive Director

The immediate past Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), COP Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has officially handed over her position.

In a heartfelt letter to the EOCO team, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the esteemed organization.

“Leading this esteemed organization has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” she wrote, reflecting on her tenure. Mrs. Addo-Danquah acknowledged the dedication, professionalism, and passion of the staff, noting that working alongside them had been a privilege. She commended their relentless efforts in advancing EOCO’s mandate, which includes monitoring, investigating, and prosecuting economic and organized crime, as well as recovering proceeds from such crimes.

Under her leadership, EOCO’s work was recognized for maintaining integrity and professionalism, and she expressed pride in the agency’s contributions to the country.

Following her time at EOCO, COP Addo-Danquah has been reassigned by President John Dramani Mahama to return to the Ghana Police Service, with the reassignment taking effect immediately. The transition marks the end of her leadership at EOCO, but her influence within Ghana’s law enforcement community remains significant.

Read Her Letter Here

My dear friends and family of EOCO

Pursuant to a letter from the Office of the President, I have been reassigned by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama from the Executive Director’s role back to the Ghana Police Service. This reassignment takes effect immediately. I have subsequently today Monday 27th January at about 12.30pm handed over to DED/Ops Mr Abdulai Baahiru Dapilah as directed by the President.

I am filled with gratitude and deep emotion reflecting on the time we shared and the remarkable journey we have undertaken together.

Leading this esteemed organization has been one of the greatest honour of my life. I have had the privilege of working with some of the most dedicated, professional and passionate individuals. I have learnt so much.

Each one of you has played a pivotal role in advancing EOCO’s mandate of monitoring, investigating and prosecuting economic and organized crime and recovering proceeds of these serious crimes. Your relentless efforts and unwavering commitment have made a tangible difference, not just within EOCO but for our beloved country, Ghana. I am proud to say that as a specialized agency, EOCO stands as a beacon of integrity and professionalism.

Despite the numerous obstacles and challenges we faced that tested our resolve, you remained supportive and through your courage and ingenuity, we have achieved numerous milestones which we can all celebrate today. These achievements include a significant improvement in the Scheme of Service and an enhanced salary package for Officers. Thanks to you, the ongoing collaboration with our international partners is a critical element of our success.

EOCO is more than a workplace, it is also a close-knit community. I am deeply moved by the friendship and unity that binds us. The moments of shared laughter and the collective joy of victories are memories I will cherish forever. It is this spirit of family that I take with me as I depart from EOCO today. My doors shall remain open to each and every one of you.

As I hand over the mantle of leadership, I remain confident in your talent, professionalism and determination to soar to even greater heights. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and with a deep conviction that EOCO will achieve greater successes in the years ahead.

Thank you for trusting, challenging and standing beside me. Thank you for your unwavering support, hard work and belief in the vision, mission and core values of EOCO that we pursued together. As I gracefully exit from EOCO with my head high and chest out, I shall always remain your cheerleader, admirer and advocate. May you all continue to serve with dedication, professionalism, integrity and vigilance.

Human as I am I am bound to step on some toes. If anyone felt offended by my action or inaction I sincerely apologise. All happened in the interest of EOCO. On my part I bear no grudges against anyone .

Once again, thank you, Medaase, Akpe na mi katã, Ny3yiwaladɔŋŋ, Asankusun, Nagode.

With heartfelt gratitude and best wishes,

COP Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

Immediate past Executive Director-EOCO.