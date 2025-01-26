COP Nathan Kofi Boakye Denies Instigating Chaos at Kotoka Airport

COP Nathan Kofi Boakye (Rtd), the Director of Security Operations at the Presidency, has denied allegations that he was involved in instigating chaos at Terminals 2 and 3 of Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

In a statement, the retired police officer clarified that his actions were aimed at restoring order, not causing unrest.

The statement refuted claims that Boakye had incited a group of unruly individuals, stating that his intervention was necessary to prevent further disturbances and ensure the safety of both passengers and airport staff. The allegations, which surfaced on January 24 through a Facebook post, suggested that Boakye had orchestrated a disruption at the VVIP lounge of KIA.

Having served for over 30 years in the police force before his retirement in April 2023, COP Boakye reiterated his commitment to maintaining law and order in his current role, emphasizing that his actions at the airport were in line with his responsibilities to safeguard public order.

Read the full release below:

REJOINDER: FALSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST COP KOFI BOAKYE, DIRECTOR OF SECURITY OPERATIONS AT THE PRESIDENCY, JUBILEE HOUSE

Our attention has been drawn to false allegations claiming that COP Nathan Kofi Boakye (RTD) Director of Security Operations at the Presidency, Jubilee House instigated chaos at Terminals 2 and 3 of Kotoka International Airport (KIA). These claims are baseless and malicious.

On the evening in question, COP Kofi Boakye (RTD), Director of Security Operations at the Presidency, Jubilee House acted swiftly to restore order and prevent further disturbances caused by a group of unruly individuals. His intervention ensured the safety of passengers, staff, and property at KIA.

We categorically deny any suggestion that COP Kofi Boakye (RTD), Director of Security Operations at the Presidency, Jubilee House orchestrated or supported such actions. As a dedicated public servant, he remains committed to upholding peace and security.

The public is advised to disregard these falsehoods, and we urge media outlets to verify facts before circulating harmful misinformation.

Signed,

Office of COP Nathan Kofi Boakye (RTD), Director of Security Operations at the Presidency, Jubilee House.