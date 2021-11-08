COP26: Only 170 Ghanaian delegates register for conference

Mr Peter Dery, the Director of Environment, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation says only 170 Ghanaian delegates registered for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) ongoing in Glasgow.

“So far, 170 people have clocked in at the conference center to attend their various meetings out of, which 40 are back to Ghana as at this morning. By Wednesday, November 10, more than 100 will be back in Ghana,” he said.

Mr Dery said this in response to reports that 337 persons from Ghana were in the UN Registration System to attend the conference.

The Director of Environment, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said some of the registrants participated in the event online.

He said the attendees included Government delegation, members of Parliament, people from the private sector, academia, civil society organisations, and journalists.

Mr Dery said the presidential delegates were 24 with additional 32 persons assigned to do business on behalf of Government.

He explained that, “Out of those who registered, some could not secure visa to attend the event. Some are attending virtually, while others did not attend at all.”

The COP26 is one of the biggest meetings on the UN calendar with different components, including the World Leader’s Summit, Technical Negotiations, Bilateral Meetings, Side Events, and Workshops.

Mr Dery said Ghanaian participants were attending different components of the event from November 01 to 12, 2021.

He said the attendees had funding from different sources, including development partners, donors, and the private sector.

Mr Dery said the UNDP and the British High Commission sponsored parts of the cost of the Ghana Pavilion and Delegation Office.

This is the first time Ghana secured a pavilion and had a delegation office at the conference.