COP28: Africa climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovators

The COP28 Presidency is calling for a transformative shift in agricultural practices and food systems through the scaling up of innovative technologies and techniques, to drive both development and climate goals, and to enhance resilience against climate change impacts​.

This growing urgency catalysed the launch of the first global agriculture, food systems for climate action coalition of its kind, the $13B US-UAE government co-led initiative Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), supported by Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia, as Government Partners.

AIM for Climate has 500+ partners including 51 Innovation Sprints, accelerated efforts in climate-smart agriculture/food systems innovations from private and non-profit partners across broad sectors like methane gas reduction to agroecological research, contributing $3 billion of the total $13B investments.