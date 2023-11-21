COP28 AIM for Climate Events, U.S. Agriculture Secretary, access to farmers and innovators

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber , COP28 President-Designate
The UAE-US government co-led initiative, the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), is the first global agriculture, food systems, and climate change coalition of its kind to accelerate collaborative action among government, non-profit, and private sector entities, to increase their self-financed investments in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovations and solutions.

AIM for Climate is spearheaded by UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Mariam Almheiri and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and was launched by the President of the United States at COP26.

Innovation Sprint partners are expedited efforts to achieve an outcome/output in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovations to be completed in an expedited time frame. Focal areas include: 1) Methane Reduction 2) Emerging Technology 3) Smallholder Farmers in Low- and Middle income Countries 4) Agroecological Research.

