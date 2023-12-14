COP28: Jeff Dodds Calls for Collective Stance on Sustainability

Speaking at the Supercool Future Mobility Hub – an inclusive, innovative platform that serves as a complementary business venue to the policy focused COP28 – Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds called on other sports to take a firm stance on sustainability.

With the global U.N. climate summit drawing to a close, Dodds reaffirmed Formula E’s position as a driving force behind electrification and future mobility, but warned there’s plenty of work still to be done:

“My view on this is, everybody should be trying to do better. Everybody. And there’s no point me standing up and just talking about electrification because the whole world is not made up of electric vehicles today. It’s growing, but the vast majority of vehicles are still internal combustion engine vehicles. So the fact that people are looking at synthetic fuels, and we’re looking at synthetic aviation fuel and we’re looking to do better with traditional fuel types, is a great thing. If everybody does better tomorrow, than they did today, then we’re creeping towards that goal of more sustainability across the globe.

With an increase in fossil fuel lobbyists in attendance at this year’s summit Dodds opined he had “no issue with them being here providing they’re talking about progress – and progress with sustainable goals in mind.”

With a direct link between what manufacturers in Formula E are learning on track and putting into their road cars, the all-electric series looks set to build upon its estimated fan base of 350m in 2023 ahead of their 10th season in 2024.