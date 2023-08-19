COP28: Zambia demands for fair outcomes

Zambia has called for fair and just outcomes for African countries at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The COP28 meeting will be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ephraim Shitima, the director of the Department of Climate Change and Green Economy in the Zambian Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, said the COP28 should deliver ambitious, balanced, fair and just outcomes that should set the world on a course to effectively address climate change on several fronts which include adaptation, loss and damage as well as finance and mitigation.

“We remain steadfast in our quest for fair and just outcomes from these processes,” the official, who is also chair of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change, said in remarks delivered Thursday at the 19th Ordinary Session of the African Ministerial Conference on Environment and Natural Resources, according to a release.

He noted that 60 percent of African countries do not have access to early warning and emphasized the importance of grant-based financing for sub-Saharan Africa for enhancing mitigation and adaptation actions.

According to him, Africa will call for the adoption of an ambitious decision under the work program on just transition pathways that strengthen the global climate response in the context of sustainable development and operationalize equity in the pathways for mitigation, adaptation and finance under the Paris Agreement.

The decision should be cognizant and provide the policy space and support in consideration of Africa’s unique needs and development circumstances and urgent needs, suggested the official, noting this should ensure a fair and equitable shift to low-carbon and climate-resilient development.

He further said developed nations should make substantial financial commitments and address the outstanding deficit in the delivery of the promised 100 million U.S. dollars per year since 2000.

The official also called for the need for progress in reforming multilateral development banks to make them more suitable for the climate challenges ahead by enhancing scale, affordable and accessibility with necessary safeguards for developing countries.

Zambia will utilize its position as chair of the African group to safeguard Africa’s interest in the climate negotiation process, the official promised.