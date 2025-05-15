COPEC Calls for 10-15% Transport Fare Reduction Amid Fuel Price Decline

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has issued a firm demand for transport operators to reduce fares by 10-15%, citing an 18% drop in fuel prices since the beginning of the year.

Executive Director Duncan Amoah stated that with petrol, diesel, and LPG prices falling by nearly GH¢3 per liter from earlier highs above GH¢15, operators no longer have justification to maintain current fare levels.

“After months of fuel price volatility, the market has stabilized enough for fare reductions,” Amoah emphasized during an interview. He noted that transport costs directly impact broader inflation, as demonstrated by the Ghana Union of Traders Association’s recent appeal to members to lower prices. COPEC argues that fare adjustments would create a ripple effect, easing financial pressure on commuters and businesses alike.

The call comes after a prolonged period where operators resisted fare cuts despite fluctuating fuel costs. With prices now consistently lower, COPEC insists the “wait-and-see” period must end to reflect the economic reality. Market analysts suggest that sustained fuel price stability could indeed warrant fare revisions, though some operators may cite maintenance and vehicle costs as mitigating factors.

As Ghana’s economy shows signs of recovery, this push for transportation cost relief highlights the critical link between fuel pricing and everyday affordability. The coming weeks will test whether market forces can deliver tangible benefits to consumers after months of inflationary pressures.