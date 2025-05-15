Ghana’s petroleum sector is hemorrhaging 350−350−450 million annually due to systemic underreporting of crude oil production, according to Duncan Amoah, Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC).

At an event marking Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd’s (SML) fifth anniversary, Amoah revealed alarming discrepancies where only 60,000 barrels are reported from actual production of 100,000 barrels.

“The upstream sector remains our biggest vulnerability,” Amoah stated, contrasting this with SML’s documented success in recovering GH¢20 billion in downstream revenues through digital monitoring. His disclosure follows recent controversy over SML’s suspended upstream contract, with the Ghana Revenue Authority maintaining its April 2024 freeze despite the company’s new real-time tracking systems.

SML demonstrated newly deployed upstream technology across Ghana’s three FPSO vessels, integrating flow meters and AI-driven sensors to provide granular production data. For the gold sector, the company unveiled an analytical platform that verifies bar purity and weight from mine to refinery.

Amoah, once a vocal SML critic, surprised attendees by endorsing the systems after personal verification: “This isn’t politics – it’s technical solutions for longstanding leaks.” The revelation intensifies pressure on authorities to address fiscal gaps as Ghana struggles with economic stabilization.

With SML’s upstream and minerals monitoring slated for Q3 2025 implementation pending stakeholder integration, the debate now centers on whether restored oversight can stem the hemorrhage of state resources. As COPEC warns: “Without these systems, we remain a nation that extracts but cannot account.”