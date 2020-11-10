The Coalition of Parents of Students in Private Institutions (COPOSIPI) has praised the government for extending free education to students in private Senior High Schools.

According to the group, this has been their prayers and wish, because it would lessen their burden and ensure equity in the education system.

This was contained in a press release issued by the COPOSIPI and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tarkwa.

“Every child in Ghana deserves the best of care and a piece of the national cake. We are very optimistic that this promise will come true,” the release explained.

The released urged all their members to show interest in this year’s election and support the fruition of this idea and follow up to its implementation.

The released said “These are our rights and nobody should stop us from enjoying them”.

“We are urging our students in private institutions to have hope, because this country will not disappoint them. The war of life sometimes begins with difficult battles and is only those who persevere succeed,” the released added.