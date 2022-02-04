Copper blisters top Namibian export commodities destined for China

Copper blisters remained Namibia’s largest commodity export in December 2021, accounting for 34.4 percent of total exports mainly destined for China, according to trade statistics released by Namibia’s Statistic Agency (NSA) Thursday.

This was followed by precious stones (diamonds) which accounted for 13.1 percent of total exports destined mostly to Botswana, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium and Hong Kong, said NSA statistician general Alex Shimuafeni. “Uranium was ranked third on the list with a market share of 11.1 percent that was destined to China, France and Canada.”

Shimuafeni also said Namibia’s total merchandise trade in December totaled 21.1 billion Namibia dollars (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars), a decline of 6.8 percent when compared to 22.6 billion Namibia dollars recorded in November.

According to Shimuafeni, the country’s trade balance remained in a deficit, standing at 2.4 billion Namibia dollars in December from a deficit of 3.2 billion Namibia dollars recorded in November 2021, which is by far worse when compared to a deficit of 425 million Namibia dollars for December 2020.

Namibia’s trading partners during the period under review revealed that China continues to be Namibia’s largest market for export, whereas South Africa maintained its position as the largest source market for the country. Enditem