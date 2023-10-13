Corazon Aquino Awolugutu To Receive Outstanding Impact Project Award

“So long as I do not disturb or make life difficult for others, I thought it was okay. But I realized that I have to do more. I have to give more of myself for the country.” – CORAZON AQUINO, PRESIDENT OF THE PHILIPPINES.

Corazon Aquino is one of the honorees to be celebrated this year at the Humanitarian Awards Global slated for the 28th October, 2023 at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana. The awards are in recognition of service to humanity with humility and integrity, excellence in leadership, impacting the lives of the poor and those on the margins of society among others.

Who is Corazon Aquino Awolugutu? She is the second of four siblings born to Robert Kwodam Awolugutu, a prison officer (now retired) and Charity Basewor Awolugutu from the Lira royal family of Tangasugu in Burkina Faso. Her name was given in honour of former President Corazon Aquino of the Philippines who restored democracy, the rule of law and human rights after decades of brutal and iron fist rule by Ferdinand Marcus.

As a result of the frequent transfers of her dad, Cory attended various schools across the country beginning with Englebert Preparatory school in Accra. She continued her primary education at the Prince Boateng Memorial Girls School, Nsawam.

She attended Station Basic school, a school run by the Ghana Armed Forces in Kumasi where she completed with flying colours. Cory gained admission to the Tarkwa SHS where she pursued a course in Secretarial practice and administration. She had the zeal for learning and was very committed to her studies. She was so glued to her books she had no time for social life.

The excellent grades she obtained at the SHS saw her gain admission to the Jirapa Nurses Training College where she pursued a three year course of study leading to the award of State Registered Nursing Certificate. She was keen and desirous of taking her education to another level.

Corazon Aquino gained admission to the University of Ghana, Legon where after her studies she obtained the Diploma in Nursing Education with distinction in 2008. She is a public health expert and a practicing clinician.

She is humble, industrious, good-natured, compassionate and a real homemaker. She has a vision to empower people to realize their full potential and live their legendary life.

As gender advocate, Corazon Aquino spearheaded and co-founded the PROMACH foundation, (Promoting Maternal, Adolescent and Child Health) a non-profit organization with the main aim of inspiring and triggering the minds of these groups of population in our communities, through education, advocacy, research and collaboration with relevant partners and stakeholders.

The NGO principally aims at promoting the well-being and development of the disadvantaged segment of women, adolescents and children through advocacy, capacity building, skills training, health education, provision of tools and materials among others.

Since its formation in 2020, through the NGO, she has had countless charitable engagements and donations to a number of orphanages and deprived communities across the country. Amongst these are the formation of adolescent focus group, education in various women health issues in the secondary schools, churches in the Gomoa-East and Awutu Senya East both in the Central Region of Ghana.

Through the ingenuity and the collaborative skills of Cory, the NGO in partnership with Birthday bliss in UAE, have been celebrating birthdays for the underprivileged kids across Ghana. The Hope Orphanage at Fetteh, the Ghana Make a difference Orphanage, the Future Star Orphanage, What A Friend We Have in Jesus Orphanage all in the Gomoa-East District have benefited from birthdays celebrations, donation of assorted books, clothing, beds and mattresses and other educational materials. The Hope Orphanage in Bongo District and the Motherless Babies Home at Sirigu both in Upper East Region have equally been beneficiaries of PROMACH Foundation.

Through PROMACH foundation, Cory has been fulfilling her burning desire to empower and develop women by fully and conservatively taking part in implementing such national programmes like National breast and cervical cancer awareness months, national breast feeding programmes and child jaundice week celebrations.

Cory is married to Mr. Marthias Anaba, from Soi in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region. He is a Health Service Administrator and holds LLB in Law as additional qualification. Her husband who shares the same vision with her is the Vice President of PROMACH foundation. They have been on this journey together impacting lives.

Corazon is a change maker and thank God her contribution to improving the lives of individuals and communities is being given recognition and celebration. Whatever work you are doing, work as though it’s for the Lord and not for man. Work silently and let the results speak for you. The sky is limitless.

Source : Abundant Robert K. AWOLUGUTU