Corby and Jayadi connect on new single “Carry My Soul”

Corby links up with Jayadi for “Carry My Soul”, a new release that captures the energy of pushing through tough times.

The song follows Corby’s debut single “Wide Awake” earlier this year showing a steady growth in his sound and message.

On “Carry My Soul”, the two artists trade verses about letting go of pain and moving forward with faith. The production is lively but grounded, blending feel-good rhythms with honest lyrics.

It’s a song you can move to, reflect with, or keep in rotation when you need a boost.

“Carry My Soul” is out now across all major platforms here https://easternchild.fanlink.tv/Carry-My-Soul