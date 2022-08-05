Core child and family welfare policies must be strengthened – Dr. Ofosu

An integrated approach is needed to strengthen core child and family welfare policies in order to protect the rights and welfare of children,

Stakeholders should therefore, come together and work towards establishing collaborative child protection systems and set common standards for addressing child issues in a holistic manner.

Mr, Stephen Ofosu, Ashanti Regional Director of the Department of Children of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection. (MoGSCP) said this in interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi.

He said positive community structures towards sustainable dynamic dialogue was also necessary in improving the welfare of children,

Therefore, active stakeholders in child protection must renew their commitment towards the protection and promotion of the welfare of children.

Mr Ofosu was worried that poverty and lack of opportunities, especially in rural communities were making children more vulnerable to trafficking for forced labour and hazardous jobs.

He said the traditional practice of engaging children in work to teach them necessary skills had often times taken an explosive dimensions, forcing many children to be exploited at the expense of their education and health.

Mr Ofosu, however, commended the government for formulating and implementing social protection initiatives to address some of the challenges facing children and their families.

He mentioned the introduction of the Capitation Grant, free school uniforms, the Livelihoods Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), school feeding programme and Free SHS as some of the initiatives helping to support families.

The government had also established a multi-sectorial child protection advisory committee to guide the process of developing a child and family welfare policy.

This, he said would make child protection effective and give opportunities to children in the rural areas.

Mr Ofosu mentioned that the Children’s Act made it mandatory for any case of suspected child abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment to be reported to and investigated by the Department of Social Welfare.

He called for logistics and resources for social welfare workers and the Department of Children to enable them deliver effectively on child promotion and protection programmes in the country.