dpa/GNA – Serie A club Torino on Wednesday cancelled their training session for a second successive day due to coronavirus infections among players and staff, which could lead to the cancellation of upcoming league games.

“Torino announce that molecular swab tests for coronavirus taken Tuesday evening showed a new positive case,” a statement read Wednesday. “Today the team will again not hold their training session, in compliance with local health authorities [ASL Turin 1].”

The Turin club, who have a policy of not disclosing the names of positive footballers, announced three positives last week and intensified testing as ASL closed their Filadelfia camp and ordered home isolation of team and staff.

It appears unlikely that Torino will play the home game against Sassuolo set for Friday.