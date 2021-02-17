COVID-19 pandemic has continued to disturb consumer price index (CPI) compilation and collection in Botswana, an official said on Tuesday.

“Due to the closure of all outlets selling alcoholic beverages on January 4th, 2021, to minimize the spread of the COVID-19, imputations were used for all the missing alcoholic beverages items for the January 2021 CPI,” said Burton Mguni, Statistician General at Statistic Botswana.

Some of the most affected industries have been the hospitality and food industry due to lockdowns and restricted movements, said Mguni.

Meanwhile the annual inflation rate in January 2021 was 2.3, registering an increase of 0.1 of a percentage point on the December 2020 rate of 2.2 percent.

“The key contributors to the January annual inflation rate were housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, food and non-alcoholic beverages and transport,” said Mguni.

Mguni further said group indices were generally moving at a stable pace between December 2020 and January 2021, recording changes of less than 1.0 percent, except the education group index which recorded 1.7 percent. Enditem