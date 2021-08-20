Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to over 100,000

The number of coronavirus deaths in Iran has risen to over 100,000.

According to the Ministry of Health on Thursday, the number of deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in February last year is now 100,255, while the number of infected people is almost 4.6 million.

Because of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the last few weeks have seen new highs of up to 600 deaths and 50,000 new infections a day.

Due to the economic crisis and US sanctions, the country does not have enough vaccines and therefore the vaccination campaign for the more than 83 million people is making slow progress.